Manipur police arrest KCP cadre, seize suspected heroin in twin operations

Manipur police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) during an operation in Imphal, while two suspected drug traffickers were held in a separate anti-narcotics crackdown in Kakching district.

The arrested KCP (Apunba) cadre was identified as Rex Thoudam alias Machatombi (23), a resident of Palace Compound, Heijingang Road in Imphal East district, currently staying at Kakwa Naorem Leikai in Imphal West district. He was apprehended from his present locality under the Singjamei Police Station on May 15.

Security officials said the arrest was part of ongoing operations targeting insurgent activities and extortion networks in the valley districts.

In a separate operation carried out the same day, security forces arrested two residents of Kairang Mayai Leikai, Kairang Muslim area in Imphal East district, near Pole Star College under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district.

The two accused were identified as Md. Salim (31) and Md. Nawab (32).

During the operation, security personnel seized 13 soap cases containing suspected heroin brown sugar weighing around 147 grams. A four-wheeler and cash amounting to Rs 52,000 were also recovered from their possession.

Police suspect the seized contraband was meant for illegal trafficking, and further investigation is underway to trace possible links to larger narcotics networks operating in the state.