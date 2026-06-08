Manipur police arrest KCP (MFL) cadre in Imphal East, seize pistol and live rounds

Manipur police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed KCP (MFL) during an operation at Langdum Makha Leikai under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district on June 6.

The arrested individual was identified as Ningthoujam Yamba Singh (45), also known by several aliases including Boy, Naocha, Loijing and Sanayamba. He is a resident of Keirao Bitra Awang Leikai in Imphal East district.

According to officials, the cadre was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting members of the public, private establishments and government offices to raise funds for the outfit.

Security personnel recovered a 9 mm pistol with a magazine loaded with four live rounds, along with a sling bag, from his possession.

Further investigation is underway.