Six, including two militants held in Manipur crackdown; drugs, liquor, cash seized

Manipur Police and security forces carried out a series of successful operations on September 1, leading to multiple arrests and seizures across the state.

Police arrested Laikhuram Bhogendro Singh alias Inao, a 58-year-old active cadre of KCP (NOYON), from Imphal East, while security forces nabbed PREPAK cadre Irengbam Ibomcha Meitei alias Anthony from the Gourangor area under Lamlai police station.

Two residents of Andro Khuman Leikai, Imphal East, were detained from the Buffalo farm area in Kakching district with 260 litres of illicit liquor and a four-wheeler.

In another major operation, security forces apprehended Makakmayum Musharaf and Mrs. Ruhani from Lilong Hangamthabi, Thoubal district, and seized 2.357 kg of methamphetamine WY tablets, cash worth Rs 2.04 lakh, six mobile phones, notebooks, multiple identity cards, a walkie-talkie set with charger, and jewelry items.

As part of its ongoing campaign against vehicle-related offences, police also removed tinted films from six vehicles in different parts of the state on August 31.

The coordinated actions reflect the state’s continued crackdown on illegal activities, ranging from narcotics and illicit liquor trade to insurgent movements and traffic violations.