Manipur Police and security forces have arrested multiple active members of proscribed outfits, recovering weapons, ammunition, and other incriminating materials.

On March 12, 2025, two active members of KCP (City Meitei)—Soibam Inaocha Singh (24) and Thongam Deepak Singh @ Inao (36)—were arrested from Lamsang Bazar under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West District. The duo was allegedly involved in extortion in and around the Imphal area. Police seized two mobile handsets and a brown wallet containing Rs 1,100 from their possession.

In another operation on the same day, security forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG)—Laishram Boinao @ Boi @ Laingam (36)—from Heirok Part-III, Uyokching, Thoubal District. A massive cache of weapons and military gear was seized, including:



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1 (.303 LMG) with two magazines

1 SLR magazine

66 live rounds of ammunition (.303 & SLR)

2 Hand grenades (36 HE)

2 Handheld radio sets

Multiple bulletproof vests and camouflage gear

Earlier, on March 11, 2025, police arrested Leihaorungbam (N) Laishram (O) Sanatombi Devi @ Ichal (45), an active member of the PREPAK (Pro) outfit, from Langol Game Village Zone III, Imphal West District. She was allegedly distributing extortion letters to doctors and shopkeepers in Imphal. A mobile handset and a demand letter were recovered from her.

The arrests mark a significant step in Manipur Police’s intensified operations against extortion and insurgent activities in the state. Security forces continue to maintain a high vigil to dismantle such networks.