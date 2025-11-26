Manipur police arrest KCP (PWG) cadre as major arms recoveries follow across state

A series of intelligence-driven combing and cordon-and-search operations across Manipur has led to the arrest of a key insurgent and the seizure of a substantial cache of weapons, signalling a tightening security posture in the state.

Manipur Police detained an active KCP (PWG) operative on November 24 from Chandranadi Lamkhai in Imphal West. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Ronaldo Thoudam, also known as Lamjingba, is a resident of Haoreibi Mayai Leikai. Police sources said the arrest followed targeted surveillance in areas flagged for militant movement.

Security forces intensified follow-up operations on November 25, making significant recoveries from multiple locations. A sweep of Songlung village under Kangchup Police Station in Kangpokpi district resulted in the seizure of a Heckler & Koch G3 rifle with magazine, two bolt-action rifles, four pull-mechanism rifles, an improvised mortar, two No. 36 hand grenades with arming rings and detonators, two G3 live rounds, and a handheld radio set.

A separate operation in Gelbung jungle under Saikul Police Station yielded a larger haul. Troops recovered a CMG carbine with magazine, a .303 rifle, two pistols with magazines, nine locally made bolt-action single-barrel guns, one country-made SBBL, 46 rounds of assorted ammunition, 80 empty cases, a locally manufactured grenade, a safety fuse, a detonator, three pieces of PEK, four pumpis with a stand, two Baofeng handsets, a pair of jungle boots, and a magazine pouch.

In Churachandpur district, another team recovered a long-range rocket fitted with approximately 40 kg of explosives from Gelmol village. Rocket-launching stands, a battery piece, and five sandbags were also seized.

Officials said the coordinated crackdowns are part of an ongoing effort to prevent armed groups from regrouping or replenishing their stockpiles, emphasising that further operations will continue in sensitive pockets of the state.