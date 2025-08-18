Manipur police arrest KCP (PWG) cadre involved in extortion in Imphal West

Security forces have arrested a key operative involved in systematic extortion targeting educational institutions and civilians across Manipur's valley region.

Yumnam Milanjit Meitei, 33, was apprehended on August 16 during a targeted operation in Ghari Makha Leikai under Lamphel Police Station jurisdiction in Imphal West district.

The suspect, identified as an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), had been conducting extortion activities from his base in Lairenkabi Awang Leikai Mamang Leirak.

Authorities seized one mobile phone from Meitei's possession during the arrest. The device is expected to provide crucial evidence linking him to the extortion network that has been targeting colleges and ordinary citizens in the valley areas.

The arrest forms part of an ongoing security operation that combines intelligence-driven raids with systematic cordon-and-search missions designed to dismantle criminal networks operating across the state. These operations specifically target individuals and groups involved in extortion rackets and other criminal enterprises that have been disrupting normal life in the region.