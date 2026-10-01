Manipur Police arrest KCP (PWG) member in Imphal West, seize 19 demand letters
A CID team in Imphal West arrested an alleged KCP (PWG) member during a search operation on 30 September. Police said 19 demand letters were seized, while further details and legal proceedings are awaited.
- The search operation was conducted at Leitong Maning Leikai on September 30
- The accused was identified as 35-year-old Khundrakpam Biren Meitei, police said
- He was also known by the aliases Kethabi and Nanao, officials said
A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CDO), Imphal West, arrested an alleged active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), or KCP (PWG), during a search operation at Leitong Maning Leikai under Patsoi Police Station on September 30.
The arrested individual has been identified as Khundrakpam Biren Meitei, alias Kethabi and Nanao, aged 35, son of late Kh. Ingocha Meitei, and a resident of Sairemkhul Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district.
According to the information provided, the police team also recovered 19 demand letters allegedly associated with the KCP (PWG) during the operation.
Further details regarding the case and subsequent legal proceedings are awaited.
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