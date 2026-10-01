Manipur Police arrest KCP (PWG) member in Imphal West, seize 19 demand letters

A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CDO), Imphal West, arrested an alleged active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), or KCP (PWG), during a search operation at Leitong Maning Leikai under Patsoi Police Station on September 30.

The arrested individual has been identified as Khundrakpam Biren Meitei, alias Kethabi and Nanao, aged 35, son of late Kh. Ingocha Meitei, and a resident of Sairemkhul Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district.

According to the information provided, the police team also recovered 19 demand letters allegedly associated with the KCP (PWG) during the operation.

Further details regarding the case and subsequent legal proceedings are awaited.