Manipur Police arrested a cadre belonging to KCP-PWG during raids in Kakching District on January 2. Mayengbam Momocha Meitei, 42, was arrested in Bijoypur Mathak Leikai with a mobile phone.

In separate operations, security forces uncovered a significant weapons cache in Churachandpur District's Saiboh village forest areas. The arsenal included a Self Loading Rifle (SLR) with magazine, three country-made Single Barrel Breach Loading guns, two 9mm pistols with magazines, and multiple rounds of live ammunition.

The raids were part of ongoing security measures in vulnerable hill and valley regions of the state, where forces continue area domination exercises amid regional tensions.

A Manipur police personnel was also caught trafficking over 10 kilograms of suspected WY tablets in Kakching District today. Md. Abdul Matalip was arrested along Pallel-Chandel road during a police operation.