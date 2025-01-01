Manipur Police arrested an active member of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (PWG), identified as Irom Basker Singh (30), on December 31, 2024, from Mantripukhri Bazar near Bangali Crossing in Imphal East District.

The accused was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public and local businesses.



During the arrest, authorities recovered:

A 9mm pistol with one magazine loaded with three live rounds.

A mobile handset.

An ATM card.

Two money receipts linked to KCP (PWG).

A two-wheeler.

Cash amounting to Rs 500 and other incriminating items.



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In a separate operation conducted by security forces in Thongkhonglok village near Khunjarok Nala, Bishnupur District, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Items seized included:

One SLR with a magazine.

One .303 rifle and one 12-bore single-barrel gun.

Two 9mm pistols with magazines.

An anti-riot gun.

Various ammunition types, hand grenades, detonators, and riot shells.

INSAS LMG and rifle magazines.

Tactical gear such as hunting boots, belts, and pouches.

Search operations and area domination continue across fringe and vulnerable regions in the hill and valley districts to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, essential supplies were transported smoothly, with security forces facilitating the movement of 313 and 240 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively. Security convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe passage of goods.

Additionally, 107 checkpoints were set up across various districts, with strict vigilance maintained. No detentions were reported for violations during the operations.

Manipur Police and security forces remain committed to curbing illegal activities and ensuring the safety and security of the state.