Security forces on March 21 arrested several active cadres of several insurgent groups in Manipur, including the RPF/PLA, PREPAK, KCP(Apunba), and KCP-PWG. The arrested individuals were reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public and local businesses.

On March 21, security forces apprehended Laishram Romen Meitei (46), an active member of the RPF/PLA, from Uchol Makha Leikai under Andro Police Station, Imphal East District. He was allegedly engaged in extortion from civilians. A mobile phone and wallet were seized from his possession.

On the same day, security personnel arrested Nongthombam Kenedy Meitei alias Heiba (39), an operative of PREPAK, from Khurai Chingangbam Leikai near the Community Hall under Porompat Police Station. He was allegedly extorting money from the public.

In yet another operation, three active cadres of KCP (Apunba) were arrested from their residences in Imphal West District. The arrested individuals are:

Mutum Jackson Meitei (20) of Lamdeng Thongkhong, Lamsang Ward No. 2

Akoijam Sanjoy Singh (19) of Iroisemba Mayai Leikai

Nongthombam Gopen Singh (59) of Phumlou Siphai

A significant cache of arms and ammunition was seized from them, including:

One INSAS Rifle with a loaded magazine (3 rounds)

One 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine (2 rounds)

Two air guns

One double-barrel gun

One Lathode gun body part

Various defective and operational firearm magazines

One Lathode shell and one tear smoke shell

Following up on the case, the police later arrested Ningthoujam Chalamba Singh (28) from Khurai Kongpal Sajor Leikai, Imphal East. He was identified as the commander of the three previously arrested cadres. Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

In another operation, a joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested Thangmangjam Naoba Singh (28) alias Pamuba, a member of KCP-PWG, from Mayang Langjing Bazar, Imphal West. He was actively involved in extortion, issuing monetary threats, and collecting money from stone crushers, shops, and the public around Imphal.

On March 20, security forces arrested Ningthoujam Sundar Singh alias Ningthouba alias Yening (24), an operative of PREPAK (Pro), from Moirang Lamkhai, Churachandpur Parking under Moirang Police Station, Bishnupur District. A mobile phone and an Airtel SIM card were seized from his possession.