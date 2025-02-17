Security forces arrested an extortionist belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) during a targeted operation in Imphal East district on February 15.

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Wangmayum Muktajuddin, also known as Amuba, was arrested from Khabeisoi Maning Leikai area under Heingang police station jurisdiction.

Police sources revealed that Muktajuddin was allegedly involved in a series of extortion activities targeting local residents, private businesses, and government officials in the region.

The arrest marks another success in the ongoing crackdown against militant outfits in the northeastern state. The KCP(PWG) has been declared a proscribed organization due to its involvement in various criminal activities.