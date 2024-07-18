Manipur Police arrested Khangenbam Sanaton alias Sanatomba Singh, 53, in connection with the murder of Mirangge Chiru, an individual from the Chiru tribe.

Further, the accused was produced before the Court of the JMFC Imphal West-I and remanded to eight days of police custody.

Confirming the same, the Manipur police on its X handle wrote, "In connection with the murder of (L) Merangir Chiru on 15.07.2024, Manipur Police arrested one individual identified as Khangenbam Sanaton @ Sanatomba Singh (53 years). He was later produced before the Court of the Hon’ble JMFC Imphal West-I and remanded to 8 (eight) days police custody. Further efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects involved in the case."

Mirangge Chiru, a resident of Kangchup Chiru, Manipur, was reportedly tortured to death by miscreants. The tragic incident, which occurred yesterday, July 15 has left the community in a state of profound grief and sorrow.



Also Read: Manipur: Naga Council, COCOMI condemn brutal killing of man from Chiru tribe, call for justice

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects involved in the case.

Meanwhile, family members and relatives of Mirangge Chiru are calling on the authorities to expedite the investigation and immediately bring those responsible to justice.

In a strongly worded statement, the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) jointly condemned the cold-blooded murder of Marangir Chiru of Kangchup Chiru village on July 15, 2024, by an armed assailant.

COCOMI expressed regret over the incident, accepted moral responsibility, and extended their utmost concern to the victim’s family and the community. They assured their best cooperation to resolve the matter amicably.

Both organizations extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and their loved ones, standing in solidarity with them during this difficult time. They emphasized their commitment to justice for the victim and the family, urging authorities to apprehend all culprits involved, thoroughly investigate the heinous crime, and ensure the welfare and future security of the victim's family.