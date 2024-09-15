The situation across Manipur remains tense but under control, following several key security developments in the last 24 hours.

In a joint operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STE) of Assam, a major breakthrough occurred on September 13 when Assam police arrested a key suspect from Manipur in Guwahati’s Beltola area. The individual, identified as LS Yosef Chongloi (34), a self-styled Finance Secretary of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), has been implicated in multiple sabotage activities, including the recent bombing of Sapermaina Bridge on National Highway 2 and an armed attack on an Indian Oil Corporation Limited convoy in Tamenglong, Manipur. Manipur Police have confirmed their collaboration with Assam Police in further investigations.

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Yosef Chongloi, who had been previously dismissed from the Manipur Police Village Defense Force in 2022 for prolonged unauthorized absence, was also discovered to have a Facebook profile where he posed in a Manipur Police uniform.

Additionally, security forces conducted search operations in vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts, recovering a significant cache of weapons and explosives, including a .32 pistol, 31 rounds of ammunition, 16 Pompi bombs, and gunpowder from Mongbung Village in Jiribam District.

In another incident, Manipur Police successfully rescued a 16-year-old boy, Mangboisang Singson, who had ventured into a dangerous area near Uchathol in Jiribam.

Security along National Highway 2 remains a top priority, with 122 vehicles transporting essential goods under strict convoy protection. A total of 110 checkpoints have been set up, and five individuals were detained for violations across the state.