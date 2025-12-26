Manipur police arrest KYKL cadre, associate with ammunition and explosives

Manipur police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and his associate in separate operations in Imphal West, recovering a cache of ammunition and explosives, officials said.

The primary arrest took place on December 25, when Salam Shyam Singh, 44, a resident of Sega Road Takhellambam Leikai in Imphal West district, was picked up from a rented house at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai under Imphal Police Station.

Acting on follow-up inputs, security personnel later detained his associate, Salam Naobi Singh, 43, of Nongmaikhong Awang Leikai in Kakching district, from his residence. Officials said ammunition and explosives had been handed over to him.

Searches led to the recovery of 111 rounds of ammunition of different calibres, one No. 36 high-explosive grenade without a detonator, two detonators, two mobile handsets and two Aadhaar cards.

Both arrests are part of ongoing operations against militant networks in the state, with further investigation underway to trace the source of the recovered items and possible links to other operatives.