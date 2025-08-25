Manipur police arrest KYKL cadre in crackdown on extortion rackets

Manipur Police dismantled an extortion network targeting educational institutions and businesses while security forces uncovered a significant weapons cache during separate operations across three districts over the weekend.

The breakthrough came when police arrested Thongam Dilip Meitei, an active member of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), from Tangjeng Khunou area in Kakching district.

The suspect from Napat Mayai Leikai had been systematically extorting money from schools and brick kiln owners operating in Kakching and Thoubal districts. Police seized two mobile phones during his arrest, which are expected to provide crucial leads about the organisation's financial operations.

The following day brought an even more significant discovery when security forces recovered a dangerous arsenal from the foothills of Huikap village in Imphal East district. The cache included a 4-kilogram improvised explosive device, multiple firearms including a 9mm pistol and two single-barrel rifles, along with various grenades and ammunition. The recovery of the wireless communication set suggests the weapons were part of a coordinated operation by insurgent groups.

In a separate incident, security personnel arrested two men from Kwakta Ward in Bishnupur district while they were allegedly smuggling contraband goods. Md. Aziz Khan, 23, and Md. Suraj Khan, 20, were found with 30 bags of betel nuts weighing over 1,300 kilograms packed in their Tata Yodha vehicle at Phougakchao Ikhai Bazar.