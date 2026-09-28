Manipur Police arrest KYKL cadre, man with 3.5 kg ganja in separate operations
Manipur Police picked up an alleged KYKL cadre in Imphal East and detained another man with about 3.5 kg of ganja in Imphal West. The two cases, handled in separate operations, remain under investigation.
- Imphal East CDO personnel searched Khurai Laishram Leikai under Porompat police station
- Police identified 22-year-old Kangabam Roshan Singh alias Korou as a KYKL cadre
- The second operation was conducted by NAB police station on September 27
Manipur Police arrested an alleged KYKL cadre in Imphal East and apprehended another man with around 3.5 kg of ganja in Imphal West during separate operations, officials said.
On August 27, a team of Imphal East CDO personnel conducted a search operation at Khurai Laishram Leikai under Porompat police station and arrested Kangabam Roshan Singh alias Korou, 22, a resident of the same locality. Police identified him as an active cadre of the KYKL.
In a separate operation on September 27, a team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) police station arrested Omprakash Anand Survana, 49, from the North AOC area of Imphal West.
Survana, a resident of Thane, Maharashtra, was allegedly found in possession of approximately 3.5 kg of ganja, police said.
Further investigation into both cases is underway.
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