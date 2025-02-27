Manipur Police apprehended an active member of the banned outfit KYKL and a suspect linked to a recent murder case, alongside the recovery of arms and ammunition from Imphal East District.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces arrested Shamjetsabam Romananda Singh (23), an active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), from Imphal International Airport under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West District on Tuesday, February 26.

In a separate operation, the police apprehended Potshangbam Sanahan Meitei (44) from Poirei, Imphal East, in connection with the murder of Laishram Malemngamba (19), which took place on February 10, 2025. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the case.

Meanwhile, security personnel conducted a search operation in Kiyamgei Muslim Awang Leikai, Imphal East District, leading to the seizure of a single-barrel gun, ten .303 rifle cartridges, three tear gas shells, and eleven .32 bore rounds near the eastern end of Kiyamgei Bridge on February 24.