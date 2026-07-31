Manipur Police arrest KYKL, KCP cadres; heroin worth over 1 kg seized from Assam man

Manipur Police and security forces arrested two active cadres of proscribed insurgent groups and a suspected drug trafficker in three separate operations carried out across the state over two days, officials said.

An active cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Mangkhom Keshokumar Singh (45), alias Ibungo, was arrested on July 30 from the vicinity of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district. He is a resident of Kongba Makha Nandeibam Leikai in Imphal East district and was active in extortion activities.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces intercepted a white Bolero (registration number NL07CC-2510) at the T-Khullen check post under Senapati Police Station in Senapati district. The vehicle's occupant, Alal Uddin (33), a resident of Assam's Morigaon district, was arrested after security personnel recovered 1.120 kg of suspected heroin and ₹5,000 in cash from his possession.

Earlier, on July 29, security forces arrested an active cadre of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) from his residence at Thangmeiband Polem Leikai under Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district. The arrested individual was identified as Leishangthem Lamnganba Singh (23), alias Nungsiba alias Naoba.

Further investigation into all three cases is underway, police said.