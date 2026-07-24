Manipur police arrest KYKL militant linked to Moirang petrol pump blast

A suspected militant linked to the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) has been arrested in Manipur's Bishnupur district for his alleged role in a bomb blast at a petrol pump in Moirang earlier this year, police said on July 24.

The accused, identified as 39-year-old Mayanglambam Tomba Singh, was apprehended from the Tera Urak checkpoint on Thursday. A resident of Bijang Khunou in Churachandpur district, Singh is currently staying at the Phubala Relief Camp.

Police said a 9 mm pistol with a magazine and 11 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres were recovered from his possession.

According to investigators, Singh was allegedly involved in the explosion at the Moirang petrol pump. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, security forces arrested the alleged "finance head" of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA) from Molnom in Churachandpur district.

The arrested man, identified as S Palal Kuki, is accused of involvement in several cases related to firing and extortion, police said.