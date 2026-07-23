Manipur Police arrest major drug supplier, four others in anti-narcotics operations

Five people, including a major drug supplier wanted in multiple narcotics cases, were arrested in separate anti-drug operations carried out by Manipur Police and other enforcement agencies on July 22.

A joint team of Manipur Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Nengjatuan, also known as Tuanpi, during a raid at Hotel Venus in Churachandpur. Police said the accused is suspected to be a key drug supplier and is wanted in several cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the NCB, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Manipur Police.

In another operation conducted around Mantripukhri Bazar, security forces seized 3.66 kg of suspected opium and arrested three individuals. They were identified as Anil Das (75), originally from Belghati and currently residing in Mantripukhri, Roshan Basnet (48) of Kanglatongbi Hathikhuwa, and Goma Karki (33), also from Kanglatongbi Hathikhuwa.

Separately, Manipur Police arrested Tinnei Thadou (52), a resident of Lonpi Khunou in Chandel district, from the Songja Khopi village area of Churachandpur. Police recovered around 1.6 kg of suspected brown sugar from her possession.

The arrests and seizures were made as part of the state's ongoing anti-narcotics campaign aimed at curbing the trafficking and distribution of illegal drugs.