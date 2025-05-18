Manipur police arrested an individual involved in smuggling peacock feather shafts across the Indo-Myanmar border, marking a major crackdown on illegal wildlife trade.

The arrest took place on May 17, near the Pallel Police Station gate area in Kakching district.

The accused, identified as Md. Sharifuddin, 24, a resident of Moreh Ward No. 5, Muslim Nagar Laibuk Leikai under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal District, was apprehended while attempting to transport the contraband to Myanmar without proper documentation.

During the operation, police seized four plastic sacks containing 18 bundles each of peacock feather shafts, amounting to a total of 72,000 shafts.

The consignment weighed approximately 142 kilograms. The estimated value of the seized feathers in the international market is around Rs. 37 lakh.

One four-wheeler used in the transportation was also confiscated.