Manipur police arrest man over violent social media posts from relief camp

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posting inflammatory and threatening content on social media from a relief camp in Manipur, prompting a renewed warning from police against attempts to incite violence online.

The accused, identified as Louriyam Ajitkumar Singh of Motbung Mamang Leikai, was staying at Lamboi Khongnangkhong relief camp when he was found operating a Facebook account under the name “L. Ajit Singh”.

According to Manipur Police, the account had shared highly provocative material, including threats and calls for violence, which authorities said had the potential to disturb public order.

Police officials said the arrest followed monitoring of social media activity amid ongoing tensions in the state. The content posted from the account was flagged for its capacity to inflame communal sentiments and trigger unrest.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the accused acted alone or had links to wider networks. Authorities are also examining the reach and impact of the posts.

Manipur Police reiterated that strict action will be taken against individuals attempting to disrupt communal harmony or spread violence through digital platforms.

The latest arrest comes days after another case involving similar allegations. On April 19, a 23-year-old man from Imphal East, identified as Tensubam Lamyanba Meitei, was taken into custody for allegedly posting provocative content from a Facebook account named “Meetei Nongsa Lamyanba”.

Police said the account had shared posts containing threats and calls for violence, raising concerns over their potential to incite unrest. The accused, reportedly associated with AT, was arrested following an inquiry into the account’s activity.

Officials said further investigation is underway in both cases to assess the extent of involvement and any possible connections.