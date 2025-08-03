Manipur man arrested for showing obscene images to minor girl in Imphal

Manipur police, on August 2, arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly showing obscene images to a minor girl on her way to school in the Uripok area of Imphal West.

The accused, identified as Thoungamba Keisham of Wangkhei Mayur Leirak Machin in Imphal East district, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family.

According to the complaint, the accused had stopped the girl and showed her objectionable content on his mobile phone.

Swift action by the police led to Keisham's arrest, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in other operations, security forces arrested several individuals linked to banned insurgent outfits and narcotics trafficking across different districts of the state.

On August 2, an active member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), Ngangbam Amarjit Singh alias Nono (37), was arrested from his residence in Lairikyengbam Makha Leikai, Imphal East. Singh was allegedly involved in extortion activities, criminal intimidation in cases related to crimes against women and land disputes, and had earlier played a role in the abduction of a doctor.