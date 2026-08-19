Manipur Police arrest man with 130 grams of suspected heroin in Imphal East
Manipur Police arrested an Imphal East man after seizing 130 grams of suspected heroin packed in 10 soap cases. Investigators are now tracing the drug's source and its suspected route to Kohima.
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Story highlights
- The operation was launched after officials received what they termed reliable intelligence
- The accused was identified as Md Eliyas Khan of Hatta Masjid Road
- Security personnel recovered 10 soap cases carrying the suspected contraband during operation
Based on reliable intelligence, the CDO/Imphal East arrested a 28-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle suspected heroin to Kohima in Nagaland.
The accused has been identified as Md. Eliyas Khan, a resident of Hatta Central Masjid Road in Imphal East.
During the operation, security personnel seized 10 soap cases containing approximately 130 grams of suspected Heroin No. 4 from his possession.
The accused was arrested in connection with the alleged drug-smuggling attempt, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized substance.
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