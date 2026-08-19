Manipur Police arrest man with 130 grams of suspected heroin in Imphal East

Based on reliable intelligence, the CDO/Imphal East arrested a 28-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle suspected heroin to Kohima in Nagaland.

The accused has been identified as Md. Eliyas Khan, a resident of Hatta Central Masjid Road in Imphal East.

During the operation, security personnel seized 10 soap cases containing approximately 130 grams of suspected Heroin No. 4 from his possession.

The accused was arrested in connection with the alleged drug-smuggling attempt, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized substance.