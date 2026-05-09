Manipur Police arrest man with suspected brown sugar worth over 1 kg in Churachandpur

Manipur Police on May 8 arrested one person and seized a large quantity of suspected brown sugar during an anti-drug operation conducted near Hiltown under Churachandpur Police Station.

The arrested individual has been identified as Nehkholun Hangshing (45), a resident of K. Sharonphai village in Churachandpur district.

According to police, the accused was apprehended with 118 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing approximately 1.360 kilograms.

The seizure was made during a police operation carried out in the proximity of Hiltown area under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur Police Station.

Officials stated that the recovered contraband has been seized as per legal procedures, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the narcotics consignment.

The arrest forms part of the continuing anti-narcotics drive being conducted by Manipur Police against drug trafficking and illegal substance networks operating in the state.