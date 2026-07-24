Manipur Police arrest militant cadres, seize heroin in separate crackdowns

Manipur Police arrested three alleged militant cadres linked to different banned outfits and a suspected drug trafficker in separate operations carried out across the state on July 23.

An alleged extortionist and active cadre of KYKL, identified as Mayanglambam Tomba Singh alias Lakpa (39), a resident of Churachandpur Bijang Khunou currently staying at Phubala Relief Camp, was arrested from the Tera Urak checkpoint under Bishnupur police station.

Police seized a 9 mm pistol with a magazine and 11 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres from his possession. According to police, the accused was involved in an explosion at a petrol pump in Moirang.

In another operation, security forces arrested an active UKNA cadre, identified as S Palal Kuki alias Lalboi Singson, from Molnom. Police said he served as the finance head of the outfit and was allegedly involved in multiple cases of firing and extortion.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested an alleged extortionist and active KCP cadre, Gurumayum Khugamani Sharma alias Nanao alias Bamon (37), a resident of Wangkhei Pukhrambam Leirak in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from Wangkhei Ayangpali Road under Porompat police station.

In a separate anti-narcotics operation, police arrested a suspected drug trafficker, identified as Mrs Leila (30) of Lilong Bazar, from her locality under Lilong police station in Thoubal district. Officers recovered 10 soap cases containing 389 grams of suspected heroin from her possession.