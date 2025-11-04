Manipur police arrest militant, recover weapons in Imphal operations

Security forces arrested a suspected militant and seized a cache of weapons during separate operations across Manipur's Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts on November 3.

Khangembam Bijoysana Singh, 30, also known as Thoiba and Babu, was detained at Nongren Awang Leikai under Lamlai Police Station jurisdiction in Imphal East district.

Authorities identified him as an active member of the United Peoples Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), a proscribed organisation. Singh, a resident of Khurai Thangjam Leikai in the same district, was taken into custody following intelligence-based operations.

The same day, security personnel conducting searches in forested areas near Loibol village and Charaipandongba Part-I under New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi district recovered multiple weapons and ammunition. The haul included two 12-bore rifles, one .22 rifle, a country-made pumpi launcher, a Baofeng radio handset, and 20 live .22 rounds.

Both operations form part of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts in the region, where security forces have intensified operations against armed groups operating in remote and forested areas. Further investigations are underway.