Three militants arrested in two-day crackdown in Manipur; over Rs 88,000 collected in challans

Security forces in Manipur have intensified operations against militant activities, arresting three active cadres of banned outfits in separate actions over the past two days.

On August 9, a team apprehended Wahengbam Kiran Singh alias Amuthoi, 25, of Kumbi Thingel Leikai under Kumbi police station in Bishnupur district from his residence. An active member of the proscribed PREPAK (PRO), he was allegedly involved in extortion and issuing threats to local businessmen and the public. A mobile phone was seized from him.

A day earlier, on August 8, Manipur Police arrested Oinam Soniya Devi alias Tete, 31, an active cadre of KCP (Taibangnganba), from Chingmeirong Maning Leikai under Lamphel police station in Imphal West district. Originally from Thanga Oinam Leikai in Bishnupur district, she was found in possession of a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card.

On the same day, security forces also arrested Kshetrimayum Naoba Singh alias Jebashes, 28, of Haobam Marak Irom Leikai under Singjamei police station in Imphal West. An active member of KCP (MFL), he is accused of sharing contact details of valley-based doctors with cadres of the banned group for extortion purposes. A mobile handset and an Aadhaar card were seized from him.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police continued its crackdown on motor vehicle offences, issuing 51 challans on August 8 amounting to Rs 88,500 and removing tinted films from 12 vehicles the previous day.

Security forces also conducted search operations and area domination in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. Movement of 116 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 was ensured under strict security, with convoys provided in sensitive stretches.

A total of 111 checkpoints were set up across hill and valley districts, though no detentions were made. Authorities said operations would continue to maintain law and order in the state.