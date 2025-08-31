Manipur security forces intensify crackdown on militants, illegal activities; 8 arrested

Manipur police and security forces have stepped up operations across the state, recovering arms, ammunition and contraband in recent days. Eight individuals were arrested.

The police, on August 30, detained Md. Sahid (35), of Sora Karanchi Mayai Leikai, Kakching district, at Tengnoupal check post and seized 40 boxes of illegal “WIN” cigarettes from his possession.

On the same day, an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Laishram Sanjoy Singh (52), of Sagolmang Khewa, Imphal East, was arrested from Yumnam Patlou Chingjel and a mobile phone was recovered from him.

Security forces also arrested four PLA cadres on August 29 from near border pillar 86 in Tengnoupal district. The arrested men were identified as Chabungbam Nanaocha Meeitei, 21, of Imphal East; Waikhom Thoi Meitei, 30, of Imphal East; Ningthoujam Rakesh, 25, of Thoubal; and Tekcham Nanao Singh, 25, of Imphal West.

In a separate operation on August 30, forces arrested an active cadre of the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA), Maisnam Abhi Singh alias Khomba, 40, of Imphal West, from Sangaiprou FCI crossing. He was reportedly involved in extortion activities in the valley area, and demand letters of SOREPA, an Aadhaar card, and a two-wheeler were recovered from him. On August 29, another operation led to the arrest of PREPAK (Pro) cadre Konjengbam Bijen Singh alias Korou, 41, of Bishnupur district, from Tera Urak checkpoint.

A major cache of arms and explosives was also recovered during search operations. On August 30, forces recovered two DBBL guns, three pistols with magazines, two pump-action guns, two hand grenades, assorted live rounds, and communication sets from Kongba Maru Hill Range under Imphal East. Another recovery on the same day from the IVR connecting Ngairangbam and Longa Koireng villages in Imphal West yielded one SLR, one INSAS rifle, a modified .303 rifle, locally made weapons, pistols, magazines, night vision equipment, ammunition and two Baofeng radio sets.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police continued their drive against traffic violations. On August 30, a total of 57 challans were issued to offenders amounting to Rs. 1 lakh, while on August 29, tinted films were removed from nine vehicles.

Officials said the intensified operations underscore the security forces’ commitment to curbing militant activities, illegal trade, and law-and-order violations across the state.