Manipur police arrest four militants; arms and ammunition seized

Manipur police and security forces have intensified their crackdown on militant activities with multiple arrests and significant recoveries over the past two days.

Police, on July 19, arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit UPPK, identified as Yumnam Prem Meitei alias Thawai (23) of Langmeidong Lai Manai Naya Bazar, Waikhong-PS, Kakching district, from Kangla Pat near GM Hall under City Police Station, Imphal West district. A mobile phone and wallet were recovered from his possession.

On the same day, an active member of PREPAK, Mayanglambam Sunder Meitei alias Leiba (38) of Seijang Awang Leikai, was arrested from his locality under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East district. In another operation, a cadre of RPF/PLA, Mutum Norin Meitei (33) of Nongren Mamang Leikai, Imphal East district, was apprehended from Napet village under Lamlai Police Station.

On July 18, security forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Nanaoh alias Boboy (43) of Langkhong village, Noney district, from the parking area of Polo Ground, Paona Bazar under City Police Station, Imphal West district. He was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting shops in the valley area and acted as a mediator between groups in crimes against women through intimidation and kangaroo courts. A mobile handset, a brown wallet containing Rs 70, and an Aadhaar card were seized from him.

Meanwhile, search operations and area domination in vulnerable areas continue across districts. During one such operation on 19 July 2025, security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Lamzang village under Churachandpur Police Station, Churachandpur district.

The recoveries include one .303 rifle with an empty magazine, one country-made .32 pistol with an empty magazine, one country-made single-barrel rifle, two improvised mortars (pumpi), one improvised rocket bomb, 10 improvised rounds (pumpi), three improvised hand grenades, 21 tear smoke shells, four 38mm anti-riot rubber bullets, two bullet-proof plates, six tactical vests, five cartridge belts (12 bore), four Baofeng wireless sets, six wireless chargers, three Baofeng wireless earpieces, and one pistol pouch.