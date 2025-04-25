Manipur police have arrested multiple members of various militant groups across Imphal districts during a series of operations conducted on April 24.

Authorities detained Yaikhom Kiran Meitei (28), an active member of KCP (City Meitei), from Phaknung Sangomshang Village in Imphal East District. A mobile phone was seized during the arrest.

The operation led to the capture of another KCP member, Nongthombam Ratan Singh (48), from Sawombung Kabui Khunjao. Both suspects were reportedly involved in extorting money from petrol stations throughout Imphal East.

The same day, security forces arrested Takhellambam Premkumar Singh (47), a KCP (PWG) cadre, at a farmhouse in Chekshabi Pat. Officials report he had been threatening locals in extortion schemes. Authorities confiscated three mobile phones, personal identification documents, and a vehicle.

Manipur Police detained Leiphrakpam Sanatomba Meitei (32), an RPF/PLA member, in Imphal West District. According to police statements, he had been collecting extortion money from schools in the Imphal area. The arrest yielded Rs. 30,000 in cash believed to be extortion proceeds, along with a mobile phone and a two-wheeler.

Another RPF/PLA cadre, Phuritshabam Sunil Singh (39), was apprehended near Orchid Farm in Khonghampat with a mobile phone in his possession.

At RIMS Hospital, police arrested three active members of UNLF (P) involved in numerous extortion cases targeting hospitals and toll booths. The suspects—Heisnam Thomas Singh (29), Arambam Tomtom (29), and Ningombam Manao Meitei (44)—were found with six mobile phones, Rs. 1,13,910 in cash, identification documents, and a vehicle.