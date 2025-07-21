Manipur police arrest Myanmar-trained cadre of banned outfit PREPAK in Imphal East

Security forces in Manipur apprehended a self-styled Sergeant Major of the banned outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Imphal East district on Saturday, July 19.



The arrested individual has been identified as Konjengbam Tomba Singh alias Laingam (38), a resident of Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai. According to official sources, Singh is a Myanmar-trained cadre who had returned to Manipur after undergoing basic military training at the group’s camp in Tanal, Myanmar.



Authorities revealed that Singh had remained active in underground operations and was involved in recruitment activities for PREPAK. In October 2024, he had successfully inducted a new cadre into the outfit, indicating his continued involvement in strengthening the banned group's network.



Security forces conducted the arrest operation at Singh’s residence based on specific intelligence inputs. He is currently under custody, and further investigations are underway to identify his associates and disrupt any larger insurgent plans.