Manipur police arrest Myanmar-trained RPF/PLA militant in Bishnupur

A 23-year-old active member of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) was arrested by security forces on July 15, from his residence in Laingoubi Maning Leikai, under Kumbi police station, Bishnupur district.

The arrested individual, identified as Thongam Inaoba Meitei alias Lalaba, had reportedly received 30 days of basic military training at a camp in Myanmar.

Authorities seized a Kechaoda keypad mobile phone with an Airtel SIM card from his possession during the operation. His arrest is part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on insurgent activities in the region.

Security forces have stepped up operations across Manipur, focusing on vulnerable and fringe areas to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. On the same day, the movement of 243 vehicles carrying essential supplies along National Highway 37 was successfully secured with convoy support through sensitive stretches.

A total of 111 checkpoints were set up across various districts—both in hill and valley regions—to monitor and control suspicious activity. Four individuals were detained during these operations for further questioning.

Authorities have stated that search and area domination operations will continue as part of the broader effort to maintain law and order in the state.