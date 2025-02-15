The Manipur police, on February 14, arrested nine active militants from different proscribed groups, after it launched a series of operations.

Four active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - PWG) were arrested from Khabeisoi 7 MR Gate near Auto-Rickshaw parking, in Imphal East district.

The individuals, identified as Lanpoklakpam Sanathoi Meitei (23), Sanabam Amitkumar Singh (40), Seram Prem Singh (49) and Md. Ithem (55), were arrested for having direct involvement in extortion activities from general public, government officials, petrol-pump, among others.

From their possession, the following items were seized: one two-wheeler, three mobile phones and two wallets.

Another operation in Thoubal district led to the arrest of four active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP Noyon) in connection with kidnapping and extortion activities.

The individuals were identified as Laikhuram Sanatomba Singh (22), Lourembam Suraj Singh (26), Thokchom Thoithoinganba Meitei (22) and Heikhrujam Ngongo (34) and arrested from Heirok Pt-II Chingdompok area under Heirok-PS, Thoubal district.

The police seized seven mobile handsets with SIM cards, one sling bag and a four-wheeler from their possession.

During the same day, the police arrested one active member of United National Liberation Front (Pambei) from Nungoi Awang Leikai, near Tera Makhong under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District.

The arrestee, Okram Aboy Meitei (37), is directly involved in extortion activities and transportation of arms and ammunitions in and around Imphal city.

The following items were seized from his possession: one .32 Pistol loaded with 03(three) live rounds and a mobile phone.