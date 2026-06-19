Manipur Police arrest nine militants linked to grenade attacks, extortion network

Manipur Police and security forces and have arrested nine alleged insurgent cadres linked to different banned outfits in a series of operations across the state, with authorities claiming to have disrupted activities ranging from grenade planting and extortion to the illegal supply of arms.

Four alleged members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) [KCP-PWG] were arrested on June 18 for their suspected involvement in planting hand grenades at multiple locations in Imphal East district, including a residence at Brahmapur Nahabam Bamon Leikai.

The arrested individuals were identified as Huidrom Palinba Singh alias Nanao (19) of Kongba Ucheckon, Pebam Roshan Singh (18) of Singjamei Pebiya Pundit Leikai, Nameirakpam Jitson Meitei (19) of Bashikhong Mamang Leikai and Maimom Lemba Meitei (28) of Ningomthong Kitnapanung. All are residents of Imphal East district.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces arrested four alleged cadres of KCP (MFL) from different parts of Kakching district. According to officials, the group was involved in extortion activities and the illegal supply of arms.

Those arrested were identified as Moirangthem Tondomba Singh alias Teme (44) of Arong Khunou Mayai Leikai, Wahengbam Inao Singh alias Jack (46) of Kakching Irum Mapal, Nongmaithem David Meitei (42) of Loushi ChingKakpham and Maibam Lokendro Singh (38) of Wabagai Thambal Chingya.

Earlier, on June 16, security forces arrested an alleged cadre of the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Arambam Sanayaima Meitei alias Ali (48), from Kangla Sangomshang Awang Leikai under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district.

Another alleged KCP-PWG cadre, Hemam Laingam Meitei alias Ngamba (33) of Moirang Khoiru Mayai Leirak in Bishnupur district, was arrested from his locality on June 17.

The arrests form part of ongoing counter-insurgency operations being carried out across Manipur amid continued efforts to curb militant activities, extortion networks and the circulation of illegal arms.