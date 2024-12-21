In a major crackdown on illegal activities, Manipur Police and security forces carried out two separate operations, leading to the arrest of three individuals linked to militant groups and the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and vehicles.

In the first operation, Manipur Police apprehended a 29-year-old active member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)], identified as Tularanjan Ingudam Meitei, from North AOC near Zomi Villa Gate in Imphal West. The accused was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public and local businesses.

Items recovered from the arrested person are possession include:

One 9mm pistol with a magazine.

One mobile handset.

One two-wheeler without a registration number.

In a separate operation conducted in Lamzang Village, Churachandpur District, security forces arrested two individuals identified as Jangneu Haokip (33) and Lililn Haokip (42). The duo was found in possession of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, which included:

One 9mm Carbine Machine Gun 1A1 with a magazine.

One pistol with a magazine.

123 live rounds of ammunition.

One four-wheeler.

Two mobile handsets.

Authorities are continuing investigations to determine the extent of the suspects' involvement in militant activities and to track their network. These operations highlight the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb insurgent activities in the region.



Also read: Nepal jolted by 4.8-magnitude earthquake, no casualties reported