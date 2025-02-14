The Manipur police, on February 13, arrested an individual in connection with selling pre-activated black SIM cards using fake/fabricated identities.

The individual has been identified as Takhellambam Sanatonba Meitei (27), a resident of Lousangkhong Mayai Leikai under Porompat-PS, Imphal East district.

The following incriminating articles/items were seized at the instance of accused:

i. One registered agreement on non-judicial stamp paper of Rs 100.

ii. One Affidavit on non-judicial stamp paper of Rs 20.

iii. Four blank Jio SIM Card bearing No. ICCID-8918550408020981458, ICCID-89918550408020981433, ICCID, 89918550408 020981482, ICCID-89918550408020981466,

iv. 31 nos. of suspected black Airtel SIM Cards marked as MNP SIM

v. 24 nos. of suspected to be Black Airtel SIM Cards marked as 5G plus

vi. One mobile phone MI-12 Pro, suspected to be used for illegal activities IMEI1-863393065700317/78, IMEI2-863393065700325/78

vii. One white cloth (used during photograph)

viii. One Identity Card for BSNL retailer in the name of Takhellambam Sanatomba Meitei.

ix. One Aadhaar Card in the name of Takhellambam Sanatomba Meitei

x. Two nos. of seal (line seal marked as Mobile Care)

xi. Two nos. of Startek biometric finger print scanner

xii. One Mantra biometric finger print scanner

xiii. One SecuGen finger print scanner

xiv. One back pack

Meanwhile, during their frequent search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, the security forces recovered a significant cache of contraband items.

During the search operation, the following items were recovered : One Assault Rifle (7.62 mm type B1; one magazine type B1-1; 7 7.62 mm live rounds; one local made Mortar (Pumpi); one live bomb of local Mortar (Pumpi); three 9 mm live rounds; three Baofeng radio sets from between Geljang and Teijang under Chakpikarong-PS, Chandel district.

In another operation, the security personnel seized the following items from between Aigejang Nepali Kuti (Aigejang Ridges) under New Keithelmanbi-PS, Kangpokpi district: one .303 Sniper Rifle (modified); four nos. of Pistol with magazine; two nos. of SBBL Gun; one Long Range Projectile Launcher (Pumpi); two Long Range Projectile Launcher (Bomb); two nos. of 36 Hand Grenade; two nos. of Hand Grenade (modified); one 36 Hand Grenade lever; one Wireless Set (Baofeng); one Wireless Set (UV-10R); one Stun Shell Normal; one Cartridge 38 mm Anti-Riot and ten SBBL ammunitions.