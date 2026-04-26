Manipur police arrest one with codeine syrup, intercept fuel-laden vehicles

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Imphal East on April 25 after police recovered a large quantity of codeine-based cough syrup from his possession, in a continuing crackdown on illegal narcotics and smuggling activities.

Manipur Police said Md. Warish, a resident of Hatta Golapati near Public Hospital, was picked up from his locality on 25 April. A total of 151 bottles of “Codiva” cough syrup, each containing codeine phosphate, were seized during the operation. The substance is commonly misused as an intoxicant and is regulated under drug control laws.

In a separate operation on the same day, police teams intercepted seven vehicles suspected of transporting petroleum products towards the border town of Moreh. Authorities recovered 48 plastic containers filled with suspected diesel or related fuel during the checks.

The vehicles included multiple Maruti Eeco vans, a Tata Yodha and a Bolero pick-up, driven by individuals from Chandel and Tengnoupal districts. All drivers were detained for questioning as officials began verification of documents and the source of the fuel.

Police suspect the consignment was meant for illegal cross-border trade, a recurring concern in the region due to price differences and supply restrictions. Investigations are underway to determine the network involved and whether the cases are linked.

Officials said intensified patrolling and vehicle checks would continue across vulnerable routes to curb drug abuse and smuggling activities in the state.