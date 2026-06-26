Manipur Police arrest passenger with suspected ganja at Imphal Airport

Manipur police arrested a 23-year-old outbound passenger after recovering around 420 grams of suspected ganja from his luggage during a random security check at Imphal Airport, officials said.

The accused, identified as Herish Maibam of Singjamei Wangma Kshetri Leikai in Imphal East district, was apprehended on June 24 in a joint operation by the Airport Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The suspected contraband was seized, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate operation on June 25, security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment from an isolated stretch between Phayeng and Kharang Koireng/Tairenpokpi under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district.

The recovered items included three AK rifles, one 9 mm pistol, four magazines, 37 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres and two Baofeng wireless radio handsets.

Police are investigating both cases.