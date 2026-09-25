Manipur Police arrest PLA cadre, recover arms and explosives in separate operations

Security forces in Manipur arrested an alleged active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) and its armed wing, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during separate operations on September 24.

A team of the CDO Unit, Kakching, arrested 49-year-old Sanjenbam Abung Singh, alias Krishna, from his residence at Irengband Mayai Leikai in Kakching district. Police said Singh is an active cadre of the RPF/PLA. He is the son of late S Chaoba Singh and was arrested under Kakching police station.

Separately, a joint team of the CDO, Imphal East, and security forces conducted a search operation near the foothills of Seijang Cheirao Ching under Yaingangpokpi police station in Imphal East district.

The operation, conducted based on specific intelligence inputs, led to the recovery of several weapons and explosive materials.

The recovered items included six 12-bore guns, four of them locally made, and a 9 mm pistol with a magazine. Security forces also recovered two No. 36 hand grenades, two 2-inch mortar shells and one 51 mm mortar shell.

The cache further included 18 live rounds of different calibres, 178 empty cartridge cases, six EMULDYNE explosives and three explosive primers. Two detonators with wires, seven arming rings and other grenade components were also seized.

Further investigation into the arrest and recovery is underway.