Manipur Police arrested an alleged active cadre of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, and seized 208g of heroin in three separate operations across the state between 24 and 26 October.

The operations were carried out in Imphal West, Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, with security personnel targeting suspected insurgent activity and drug trafficking.

On 25 October, a team from the Special Commando Unit of Manipur Police conducted a search operation at Uripok Panchai Maning under Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district. The team arrested Tourangbam Arunbabu Singh, 61, a resident of the locality, who was identified by the police as an active PLA cadre.

In a separate operation on October 26, a joint team comprising personnel from the MN Sector Quick Action Team (QAT) and Range Imphal QAT of the CRPF, along with the Commando Unit of Imphal East, recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the foothills of Bongbal Khollen in Imphal East district.

The seized items included an A1 rifle with a magazine, a .303 light machine gun, two 9mm pistols with magazines, three 12-bore double-barrel and single-barrel guns, three No. 36 hand grenades without detonators, a Chinese hand grenade, an MG-2 rifle grenade and a Pompi shell. Four wireless radio sets and a charger, along with a large quantity of assorted ammunition, were also recovered.

The seized items were handed over to Thoubal Dam Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

Meanwhile, Bishnupur District Police arrested two men and seized 208g of heroin in a separate anti-narcotics operation on October 24.

Police intercepted a Volkswagen Polo travelling towards Kwakta Bazar and arrested the occupants, identified as Md. Wahajuddin, 19, of Bengoon Makha Leikai in Mayang Imphal, and Shenaz, 25, of Khergao Makha Leikai in Porompat.

The suspected heroin, identified as Heroin No. 4, and the vehicle were seized. Further legal proceedings are expected to follow.