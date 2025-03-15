The Manipur police arrested one active militant belonging to the proscribed outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA), on March 14.

The individual, identified as Thokchom Diamond Meitei (26), was arrested from Langmeidong Mamang Leikai in Kakching district.

He was involved in threatening staffs of school and extortion activities from school at Langmeidong.

From his possession, the police recovered a mobile phone and a wallet with cash worth Rs 320.

In another operation, security forces in the state launched a search operation which led to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The personnel recovered rifles with magazines, single barrel gun, local-made rifles, Pumpi, live ammunition, IEDs, anti-riot stun shells, SMC carbine magazines, Baofeng radio set, helmet, jungle shoes and ammunition pouch from Dampi ridge area in Churachandpur district.