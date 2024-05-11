Manipur Police apprehended an active cadre belonging to the proscribed outfit PREPAK (progressive) in Imphal East District, on May 10. The individual, identified as Huidrom Mishal Singh, aged 24, was taken into custody following a coordinated operation by law enforcement authorities.

During the arrest, the police recovered a cache of items from Mishal Singh's possession. The seized items include 1 Pistol, 4 live rounds a magazine, a 4-wheeler vehicle, and a mobile phone

Mishal Singh's affiliation with the proscribed outfit underscores the challenges faced by authorities in dealing with insurgent activities and illegal arms trafficking.

Mishal Singh is currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to gather more information about his activities and possible connections within the insurgent network.

In another case, security forces arrested an active member of the MNRF outfit identified as K. Gaijailung, 41 years old from Langol, Imphal West District. Further from his possession, 2 mobile handsets and a 4-wheeler vehicle were recovered. He was involved in extortion from construction companies in Noney.

Following the same, Manipur police forces have intensified their efforts in fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, resulting in significant seizures of illegal arms and ammunition.

According to reports, the security forces' search operations in Kamu Ching, Imphal East District, led to the discovery and seizure of a cache of arms and ammunition. The haul included: 2 country-made 40 mm guns, 21 Pompi mortar bombs, about 3 feet of cortex wire, roughly 1 kg of Dynamite gun powder, 4 Pompi ammunition round cap holders, 24 empty cases, and 1 battery cell.

The seized arms and ammunition have been taken into custody as part of ongoing investigations into illegal arms networks operating in the region.