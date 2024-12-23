Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the banned militant outfit PREPAK. The individual, identified as Khumbongmayum Abhijit Singh (26), a resident of Irengband Mairenbam Maning Leikai in Kakching District, was arrested from the Kakching Chumnang area.

This arrest comes as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident from October 1, 2024, where unidentified armed assailants threatened a civilian and forcibly took possession of an SUV (Fortuner) in Imphal West District.

The probe revealed that the stolen vehicle was being used by an individual identified as Asem Kanan Singh (50), son of A. Ibochouba Singh, and his associates. Singh is associated with the AT group and resides in Uripok Sorbon Thingel, Imphal West District.

Acting on intelligence, a combined team of security forces raided Singh's residence at Uripok Sorbon Thingel on December 22. However, the accused and his accomplices managed to evade capture. During the operation, several items were confiscated from the premises, including:

A DVD machine for CCTV cameras

A four-wheeler (i20 vehicle)

Three olive-green bags

A yellow life jacket marked SDRF

An air gun (Hurricane MOD-18)

Two bulletproof jackets with metal plates in black

Authorities have confirmed that further investigations are underway to locate the suspects and uncover the full extent of their activities.