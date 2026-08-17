Manipur Police arrest PREPAK member, man in cough syrup smuggling case

Manipur police arrested two men in separate operations in the state on August 17, including a member of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and a man wanted in connection with a case involving codeine-based cough syrup.

A team of the CDO-Imphal West arrested 56-year-old Kangujam Singhajit Singh, alias Malemnganba and Boicha, during a search operation at Thongju Part-II under Singjamei police station.

Singh, a resident of Bashikhong Wangkhei Loumanbi in Imphal East district, was identified as a PREPAK member, police said.

Separately, personnel of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) police station arrested Manikumar Sunari, son of Gangaram Sunari, from Saitu Gamphazol in Kangpokpi district.

Sunari was arrested as part of an investigation into an FIR registered at NAB police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The case relates to the earlier seizure of thousands of bottles of cough syrup containing codeine.

Both arrests were made on August 17 as part of ongoing operations against insurgent and drug-related activities in the state.