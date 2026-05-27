Manipur police arrest PREPAK, PLA cadres; arms, IEDs and bunkers recovered

Manipur police arrested several alleged underground cadres linked to banned insurgent groups across Manipur over two days, while also recovering arms, explosives and communication equipment during separate operations in hill districts.

An active cadre of the proscribed PREPAK outfit, identified as Thingujam Gulapi Singh (45) from Ningomthong Sairom Leirak in Imphal East district, was arrested on May 26 from Kakwa Lilando Lampak under Singjamei police station in Imphal West district. Security personnel seized a mobile phone, an Aadhaar card and a Hero Pleasure scooter from his possession.

On the same day, security forces also arrested an alleged active cadre of PLA, Waikhom Shanta Singh alias Torbot (32), a resident of Sabungkhok Mamang Leikai, from Nongada Kameng area under Lamlai police station in Imphal East district.

In another operation, Ayekpam Dharmendra Singh (48), alleged to be a self-styled captain of RPF/PLA, was apprehended from his current residence under Irilbung police station. He is also known by several aliases, including Dhamen, Thawanthaba, Kunjo, Brojen and Thawailakpa. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from him.

Security forces had earlier arrested two alleged cadres belonging to different underground organisations from Mayai Keithel near Forest Gate under Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district on Tuesday. Those arrested were identified as Changubam Nganba Meitei alias Meiraba alias Thouba (21), linked to RPF/PLA, and a juvenile allegedly associated with NRFM.

Meanwhile, security forces destroyed three illegal bunkers during an operation under Litan police station in Ukhrul district. One bunker was located at Patleijang village, while two others were demolished at Roudei village in the T.M. Kasom area.

During the operation, personnel recovered an improvised explosive device weighing around five kilograms, two pompi guns, two Baofeng radio sets with charger, three live 12 bore cartridges and 12 empty cases of different calibres.

In a separate search operation conducted in the forest area of Hengkot village under Churachandpur police station, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and explosives. The haul included an MK-II rifle, an AK-47 rifle with two magazines, a .303 rifle, a 12 bore rifle, several country-made weapons, two SBML guns, an SBBL gun and five IEDs.

Officials also recovered wireless handsets, a country-made launcher, magazine pouches, camouflage jungle boots, a camouflage hat, live ammunition and empty cartridges from the site.