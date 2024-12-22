The Manipur police arrested one cadre of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) – Pro on December 21, in connection with extortion activities in Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East areas.

Acting on specific intelligence, the police personnel launched an operation leading to the arrest of the cadre who has been identified as Salam Dhananjoy Singh @ Muba (49), a resident of Hiyanglam Awang Leikai, Kakching district.

The accused was involved in extortion cases from the general public of the areas - Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East.

From his possession, the police also recovered two mobile phones.

Earlier, on December 20, security forces in Manipur arrested one individual from Torbung Bazar, Churachandpur District.

From the accused, identified as Jamkhomang Haokip (27), the personnel recovered a pistol.

Respective cases into the matters have been launched and investigation is underway.