Manipur police arrest PREPAK (PRO) cadre, recover arms in separate operations

Manipur police conducted two significant anti-insurgency operations across Manipur on August 26, resulting in the arrest of a militant operative and the recovery of substantial military equipment.

In the first operation, forces apprehended Nongmaithem Naocha Meetei, a 26-year-old active member of the banned insurgent group PREPAK (PRO). The arrest took place at Napet Palli in the Lamlai police station area of Imphal East district.

Meetei, a resident of Yaingangpokpi Makha Leikai under Yaingangpokpi police station, had been operating as an active cadre for the proscribed organisation.

Meanwhile, a separate operation in Jiribam district yielded a major arms haul that underscores the scale of militant activities in the region. Security forces recovered an extensive cache of weapons and equipment from the Rashidpur area under the Jiribam police station.

The recovered items included two high-powered rifles - a 7.62mm Self-Loading Rifle and a 5.56mm INSAS rifle - along with two pistols and 41 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. The cache also contained sophisticated communication equipment, including six handheld radio sets with one charger, suggesting coordinated militant operations in the area.

Additional items seized comprised two rifle magazines, one ammunition pouch, and two pairs of jungle shoes, indicating the militants were equipped for extended operations in difficult terrain.