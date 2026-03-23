Manipur police arrest PREPAK (Pro) cadre, recover explosives across state

Security forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (Pro) in Imphal West district on March 22, while separate operations led to the recovery of explosives and weapons in Thoubal and Churachandpur districts.

The arrested individual has been identified as Thoudam Johnjackson Singh (42), a resident of Singjamei Liwa Road Ahongshangbam Leikai under Singjamei Police Station.

He was apprehended from his residence during a targeted operation. A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized from his possession.

In a separate development, Manipur Police recovered a hand grenade from the Thoubal Bazar area under Thoubal Police Station. The explosive was secured and taken into custody for further examination.

Meanwhile, a joint search operation in the K. Geljang area of Churachandpur district led to the recovery of a cache of arms and explosives.

The items seized include one RPG grenade, three 30 mm grenades, one 81 mm mortar bomb, one improvised explosive device (IED), two 40 mm grenades, two single-barrel rifles, and seven rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition.

Security agencies said operations are ongoing and further investigations are underway to trace the network linked to the recovered items.