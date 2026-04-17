Manipur Police arrest PREPAK (Pro) cadre; six held over shutdown in Imphal East

Manipur Police arrested an alleged active cadre of the proscribed outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Pro) in Thoubal district on April 16, officials said.

The accused, Laishram Boicha Singh alias Chaiba (29), was apprehended from Heirok Part-III in the Inganglok area under Heirok police station. A mobile phone along with a SIM card was seized. Police said further investigation is underway to establish his network and activities.

On April 15, Manipur Police also arrested six individuals for allegedly enforcing and instigating a shutdown along Kongba Road and in the Ayangpali area under Porompat police station in Imphal East district.

Those arrested were identified as Phairembam Arun Singh (44), Sagolshean Angou Meitei (23), Bachapatimayum Johnson Sharma (23), Maibam Telheiba Khuman (18), Peter (19) and Eduachube (19). Ten two-wheelers linked to the incident were seized.

Police said two juveniles produced before the Executive Magistrate in Imphal East for curfew violations were released after each was fined Rs 5,000.

Authorities said enforcement against activities disrupting public order will continue, with monitoring stepped up in sensitive areas.